Twitter snags another sports partnership

Today, the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced a new two-year live streaming partnership with the platform. The exclusive partnership means that Twitter will stream one NLL per week, as well as playoff and championship games at the end of the season. Games will be accessible to visitors who are both logged in and out of Twitter.

Twitter will start broadcasting games on March 17 for the remainder of the 2017 season. A game of the week will be broadcast for the entire 2018 season.