Elon Musk‘s spaceflight company just won a $96 million contract to launch a global positioning satellite for the United States Air Force. The satellite, GPS III, is scheduled to launch in February 2019 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The contract marks the first time that SpaceX was in direct competition with Lockheed Martin and Boeing’s joint venture, United Launch Alliance. Read more from the L.A. Times and Orlando’s News 6.