Spotify and Google are teaming up to save you from distracted driving. Why didn’t Apple think of this?

Spotify’s new partnership with Google’s Waze app is an interesting one. Not only is it the first deep, app-level integration between a music service and another app, but it solves a common pain point for people: Listening to music and using a navigation app at the same time is often a clumsy experience. This bridges that gap by letting the apps swap basic functionality, reducing the amount of phone-fidgeting one needs to do while driving.
Google deserves props here for two reasons. First, for resisting the impulse to cram its own Google Play Music service into this integration, opting instead for a more popular service. Second, for beating Apple to the punch. Tying its Maps app together with Apple Music in this fashion seems like an easy-to-execute no-brainer. But then again, Apple is seldom original. Perhaps we’ll see a copycat feature in an upcoming version of iOS.
Image: Waze blog