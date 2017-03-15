advertisement
Apple found guilty of price-fixing in Russia

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The country’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said the iPhone maker instructed retailers to maintain the suggested retail price of the iPhone 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, and 6s Plus. Failure to do so could have led to Apple terminating the retailers’ contracts, the BBC reports. The head of the FAS said that “Apple actively co-operated” with the investigation and already “adopted the necessary measures to eliminate violations of the law.” It is unclear whether Apple will be fined for the violations.

