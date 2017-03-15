advertisement
33.7 million employees in the U.S.—including military personnel—just had their data hacked

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The leak of the 52.2 GB corporate database from business services firm Dun & Bradstreet contains millions of people’s names, work email addresses, phone numbers, and the companies they work for along with their job titles, reports ZDNet. Dun & Bradstreet says the firm has not suffered a security breach, meaning the leak could have come from one of its thousands of customers. Here are the top organizations with the most employees whose info has been leaked, says Troy Hunt, who discovered the leak:

1. Department of Defense: 101,013

2. United States Postal Service: 88,153

3. AT&T: 6,7382

4. Walmart: 55,421

5. CVS: 40,739

6. Ohio State University: 38,705

7. Citigroup: 35,292

8. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association: 34,928

9. Kaiser Foundation Hospitals: 34,805

10. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation: 33,412

