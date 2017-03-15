advertisement
You learn better writing with a pen than a keyboard

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Neuropsychologists at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have published research that shows the brain processes information better when you write with a pen instead of a keyboard, reports Mashable. The researchers discovered that the motor skills required to use a pen cause the brain to be active in larger areas, meaning more nerve cells were communicating with each other and thus processing more information. 

