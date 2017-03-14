It took Rachel Maddow 23 minutes to report that Donald Trump has been rich for a long time

Well, it happened. A portion of Donald Trump‘s tax returns surfaced tonight, but they didn’t tell us much that we already didn’t know. Trump apparently earned more than $150 million in 2005 and paid $38 million in taxes. He’s a rich guy and the tax code works in his favor. That much, we already knew. But Rachel Maddow of MSNBC brashly teased the scoop an hour early on Twitter and then took more than 23 minutes adding speculative context on her TV show, ultimately reporting information that other sites, including the Daily Beast, already had. Her delay tactics frustrated many social media observers.