advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tonight we may finally see Donald Trump’s tax returns

By Emily Price1 minute Read

Everyone on Twitter sat up straight in their seats this afternoon when Rachel Maddow tweeted that she has the president’s long-awaited tax returns—and plans to talk about them on her MSNBC show at 9pm ET this evening.

Maddow will be joined by David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer-Prize-Winning investigative reporter and tax expert who wrote the Trump biography, The Making of Donald Trump.

The White House has already responded to the story, before it’s even aired, by saying “you know you are desperate when you willing to violate the law…” and claiming that Trump paid $38 million on an income of $150 million in 2005.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life