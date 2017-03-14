Tonight we may finally see Donald Trump’s tax returns

Everyone on Twitter sat up straight in their seats this afternoon when Rachel Maddow tweeted that she has the president’s long-awaited tax returns—and plans to talk about them on her MSNBC show at 9pm ET this evening.

BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously).

— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

What we’ve got is from 2005… the President’s 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC.

— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

Maddow will be joined by David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer-Prize-Winning investigative reporter and tax expert who wrote the Trump biography, The Making of Donald Trump.

On @maddow I’ll break a big story about Trump and his taxes – 9PM eastern via @DCReportMedia Ill be on @lawrence, too.

— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 15, 2017

The White House has already responded to the story, before it’s even aired, by saying “you know you are desperate when you willing to violate the law…” and claiming that Trump paid $38 million on an income of $150 million in 2005.