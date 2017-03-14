Let Buzz Aldrin take you to Mars in VR

There have been numerous virtual reality experiences built around the idea of “taking” you to Mars. Those have included Fox’s The Martian VR Experience as well as Fusion and NASA’s simulation of life on the Red Planet . But neither of those involved a real-life hero like astronaut Buzz Aldrin .

Today, 8i, a leading developer of volumetric VR, as well as holographic avatars for VR and augmented reality experiences, unveiled its first official VR project, Buzz Aldrin: Cycling Pathways to Mars. The experience features a holographic Aldrin—one of the first two humans to walk on the Moon—talking about what it will take to get to Mars. Aside from being cool (because Buzz Aldrin! Mars!) this is an important project because it’s the first available to the public to incorporate 8i’s holograms in a VR experience.

