It’s still Pi Day so we did a pie chart showing Google and Facebook’s mobile ad dominance

Imagine if you went to a party and helped yourself to almost a third of an entire pie—you’d probably get kicked out. But that’s what Google and Facebook have been doing in the U.S. mobile advertising market. And their share is getting bigger. New data from eMarketer shows Google and Facebook are projected to take 32.4% and 24.6%, respectively, of the $58.4 billion mobile advertising pie this year. That’s up over last year, when the internet giants took 31.5% and 22.5%, respectively. As you can see from the chart below, no other company even breaks the 3% mark.