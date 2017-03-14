advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

These are the U.S. cities with the most solar potential

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Just type in the zip code and Project Sunlight will load a map that shows you where the buildings in your neighborhood lie on a scale from shady to sunny (in my Brooklyn neighborhood, 80% of buildings were solar viable). Across the country, Houston has the most solar potential of any U.S. city in its database—with an estimated 18,940 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of rooftop solar generation potential per year, according to a Google blog post.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life