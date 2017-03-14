advertisement
Uber and Airbnb have a big data advantage—here’s how they use it

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Sharing economy companies like Uber and Airbnb collect a lot of data, meaning they know a lot more about their markets than their customers do, researchers argue. I talked to experts about this imbalance of information, and what regulators can do to make the sharing economy more of a level playing field. Check out my story on Fast Company here.

