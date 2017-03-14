A member of the U.K. Parliament just chewed out Google, Facebook, and Twitter for not doing more to control hate speech

Executives from Google, Facebook, and Twitter appeared in front of the U.K. Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee today for an evidence session on “hate crime and its violent consequences.” Committee chair Yvette Cooper was not impressed with their answers to questions about what they’re doing to combat social media abuse. “In the end, it’s still not enough,” Cooper said, launching into an impassioned diatribe. She was especially tough on Peter Barron, a VP for Google Europe.
“I would just say, YouTube—frankly, Mr. Baron, your answers on how you’re implementing community standards do feel a bit of a joke, and do not feel as if you’re taking your own community standards seriously and playing even by your own rules in terms of what counts as a hate crime and what should be removed. I think for both Facebook and for Twitter, there is still considerable concern about the pace at which you respond and are able to update your systems.”
Cooper ended the meeting by saying the companies will be summoned back again and asked to provide more specific details on their progress. Watch the full session here or just skip ahead to 17:00 for Cooper’s speech.