For National Pi Day, NASA wants people to solve these math problems faced by real rocket scientists

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Apologies to anyone who thought National Pi Day was just an excuse to eat pie. In honor of the famous irrational number (π), NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has released a series of mathematical challenges faced by actual NASA scientists and engineers. They’re calling it—what else?—the “Pi in the Sky Challenge.” Check it out here or in the tweet below.


NASA/MSFC

