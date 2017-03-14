Why are White House officials still using private email and encrypted apps, watchdog group asks Sessions

Government accountability nonprofit American Oversight sent a letter on Monday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Archivist of the United States David Ferriero, demanding that they probe “what email, chat, or text message, or encrypted communication accounts are senior officials using to conduct official business?”

Last January, it was reported that at least four senior officials in the White House have active email accounts on a private Republican National Committee email system and some staffers have been using encrypted messaging apps like Confide. That’s despite the recent scandal over Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and similar controversies involving other administrations. As American Oversight notes, the Trump administration doesn’t seem to have “learned the lessons of the past.”

Here’s the letter:

