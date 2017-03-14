Why are White House officials still using private email and encrypted apps, watchdog group asks Sessions

Government accountability nonprofit American Oversight sent a letter on Monday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Archivist of the United States David Ferriero, demanding that they probe “what email, chat, or text message, or encrypted communication accounts are senior officials using to conduct official business?”
Last January, it was reported that at least four senior officials in the White House have active email accounts on a private Republican National Committee email system and some staffers have been using encrypted messaging apps like Confide. That’s despite the recent scandal over Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and similar controversies involving other administrations. As American Oversight notes, the Trump administration doesn’t seem to have “learned the lessons of the past.”
Here’s the letter:
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens