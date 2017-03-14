Gen Z really disapproves of Donald Trump according to this study

They may not be old enough to vote, but Americans aged 13-17 disapprove of President Trump at higher rates than their older counterparts, according to a new survey from the youth-aimed nonprofit DoSomething.org. The survey found 62% of the younger teenage demographic disapprove of Trump’s job performance, even higher than the 59% of 18- to 25-year-olds who disapprove. In all, 60% of Americans aged 13-25 disapprove of the president, according to the survey. That number is starkly higher than surveys of the adult population taken during the same period, which ranged from a disapproval rating of 48% to 53%. Not surprisingly, the survey also found that the majority of young people do not think President Trump will improve their lives. Read more from DoSomething.org.