advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Germany may impose $53 million fines on social media sites that don’t remove hate speech

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Germany justice minister wants to fine firms such as Facebook and Twitter up to 50 million euros ($53 million) if they fail to swiftly remove hate speech or defamatory fake news from their sites, reports the AP. The justice minister cites research that shows Facebook only deletes 39% of such content flagged by users, while Twitter deletes only a paltry 1%.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life