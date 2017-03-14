The maker of a smart vibrator has agreed to destroy sensitive user data

Standard Innovation has settled a $3 million class-action lawsuit alleging that its We-Vibe connected vibrator collected “highly sensitive” data about the way users used the device, including the vibrator’s temperature and intensity, reports the Verge. The company was sued by two women after it emerged that the We-Vibe app failed to warn users such data was being collected. As part of the settlement, Standard Innovation will destroy all of the data it has collected and will stop collecting such data in the future.

Image: Standard Innovation