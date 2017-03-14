Ivanka Trump is ending her high-end jewelry line for one that appeals to the masses

The high-end bracelets, rings, and necklaces had become politicized since her father took office, leading some retailers to choose not to stock them or reduce their visibility in store, reports the New York Times. A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s company said the decision to discontinue the line was due to a “commitment to offering solution-oriented products at accessible price points.” The new line of jewelry to be launched in its place will feature more affordable fashion jewelry that you don’t need to have the bank balance of a property mogul to buy.