advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Researchers have created a biomimetic underwater glue modeled after shellfish

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The new adhesive bonds objects including wood, Teflon, and polished aluminum underwater better than existing glues, say researchers from Purdue University. The new bio-glue was molded after the adhesive proteins of mussels, which have the ability to bond their bodies to a number of surfaces under the harshest environments. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life