Boaty McBoatface is about to go on its maiden voyage

The autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), whose name was voted on by the internet masses, will set off on its first mission exploring the depths of the Orkney Passage in the Southern Ocean, reports the Guardian. Despite its silly name, Boaty McBoatface is packing some serious tech that allows it to travel under ice, dive as deep as 6,000 feet, and transmit data that will help scientists understand how global warming is affecting the oceans.