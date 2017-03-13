advertisement
For millennials, Amazon is the top online destination for clothes shopping

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

According to recent research by Slice Intelligence, which gathers data from e-receipts rather than browsers, Amazon is the online destination of choice for millennials buying clothes—by a big margin. Amazon dominated 16.6% of the online apparel sales among millennials, with Nordstrom coming in second at 8.1%. After that came Old Navy, J.Crew, and Victoria’s Secret.  

