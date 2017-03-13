advertisement
Spotify’s aversion to exclusive content deals apparently doesn’t extend to podcasts

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

The streaming service just inked a deal with WNYC Studios that brings the public radio station’s popular podcasts like Radio Lab and Freakanomics Radio to Spotify starting now. It also gives Spotify a two-week exclusive window on new episodes of 2 Dope Queens when the new season starts (which is next week if you use Spotify or April 4 if you don’t).

