Amazon is devouring its hometown

I was struck by this statistic in the Seattle Times about Amazon’s latest real estate deal. Apparently, the e-commerce giant took 69% of the new office space that opened in downtown Seattle last year. And it’s on track to continue that growth in 2017—having just inked a deal to lease all 11 floors of a new high-rise in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Anybody who’s spent any time in Seattle over the past decade knows how quickly it’s turning into the next San Francisco. Now, ST reports, Amazon is the largest private tenant in the city’s history.