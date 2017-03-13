advertisement
Did you forget about Pandora? Because it remembers you

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

Starting this week, Pandora is officially gunning for Spotify and Apple Music in the music subscription space with the $10-per-month Pandora Premium. Even if you haven’t logged into Pandora for a while, it hasn’t forgotten about you: The service is still personalized based on your past listening and you can even go back and listen to tracks you thumbed-up years ago, now that Pandora is an on-demand service.  

Pandora Premium is being rolled out slowly to listeners from now until about mid-April, the company tells Fast Company. Read my feature about Pandora’s new efforts here


Photo: Pandora

