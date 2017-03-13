Did you forget about Pandora? Because it remembers you

Starting this week, Pandora is officially gunning for Spotify and Apple Music in the music subscription space with the $10-per-month Pandora Premium. Even if you haven’t logged into Pandora for a while, it hasn’t forgotten about you: The service is still personalized based on your past listening and you can even go back and listen to tracks you thumbed-up years ago, now that Pandora is an on-demand service.
Pandora Premium is being rolled out slowly to listeners from now until about mid-April, the company tells Fast Company. Read my feature about Pandora’s new efforts here.
Photo: Pandora