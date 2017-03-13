Airbnb wants to convince the masses that it’s a public good—and a job creator

That’s despite what you might have heard from the hotel industry and tenants’ groups. Today, Airbnb released a new study conducted by NERA Economic Consulting, which found that Airbnb supports 730,000 jobs worldwide in the top 200 cities in which it operates. It expects that number to grow to 1.3 million in 2017. Airbnb also plans to allow users to designate if they pay house cleaners and other service workers a fair wage of $15 an hour.