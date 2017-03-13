No, your microwave oven can’t turn into a spy camera

In an interview with The Record , President Trump’s senior counselor Kellyanne Conway alluded to the possibility of spying with “microwaves that turn into cameras,” which she called “a fact of modern life.”

It’s actually not. While recent CIA leaks show the agency could hack devices like cellphones and camera-equipped TVs, there’s no evidence that spies can use your microwave oven to monitor your kitchen. Internet-enabled microwaves do exist, but they’re pretty rare, perhaps because microwave cooking can disrupt Wi-Fi signals, so it’s unlikely spies would have any way to even connect to your microwave. Some smart non-microwave ovens do ship with cameras and Wi-Fi to let you monitor what you’re cooking, but it seems doubtful hackers could learn much from in-oven images except what you’re having for dinner.

Cameras that use microwave radiation do exist, but they don’t look much like anything you’d find in your kitchen.



Photo: Flickr user Matthew Paul Argall