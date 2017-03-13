This simple Google quiz makes your Android phone more palatable

When setting up my smartphone’s home screen, I tend to prefer abstract backgrounds, clean lines, and flat textures. At least that’s what I apparently conveyed when I took a new two-minute test on Google’s Android website , which aims to help people personalize their phones . The test asks a series of mostly binary questions—Monochromatic or multicolor? Geometric or organic?—and then recommends a wallpaper app, icon pack, launcher, and home screen widget to match your aesthetic.

The results are more of a starting point than a complete prescription, and you still have to take the extra steps of downloading and setting up all the customizations that Google suggests. But even Android experts might find something they didn’t know about already. I’m downloading Backdrops to my Nexus 5X right now.