Here’s more about Yahoo’s leadership changes post-Verizon

Thomas McInerney, a former executive for IAC and current Yahoo board director, will take over what’s left of Yahoo’s core business once it merges with Verizon. Yahoo revealed the news in a filing today. The company will change its name to Altaba Inc. once the merger is complete, and Marissa Mayer will step down as CEO and from Yahoo’s board. According to the Wall Street Journal, Mayer plans to say at Verizon, though her future role is not yet clear. Read more from WSJ and Variety.