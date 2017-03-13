For a fee, Trump’s former campaign manager will protect you from “tweet risk”

Corey Lewandowski, who recently started his own lobbying firm, Avenue Strategies, will charge companies to protect them from the stock slump and reputational damage that happens when President Trump “tells his 26 million Twitter followers that you’re killing factory jobs or refusing to sell Ivanka Trump handbags,” reports the New York Times‘ Elizabeth Williamson. Also, Lewandowski, who stirred up plenty of scandal with his aggressive promotion of Trump during the campaign, still visits his old boss in the Oval Office.