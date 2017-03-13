advertisement
Don’t get any ideas about using Facebook and Instagram for surveillance

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Facebook clarified today that its rules for developers explicitly prohibit using data from Facebook or Instagram to create surveillance tools. The clarification comes after revelations that some tools used by law enforcement were getting their data through the APIs of public social networks. Last year, the ACLU of California released a report about a tool called Geofeedia, which marketed itself to law enforcement as a way to track and monitor protesters and activists. Facebook says it has since taken action against developers who create tools for this reason. TechCrunch has more on today’s announcement.    

