Intel is buying autonomous-vehicle tech maker MobilEye for $15.3 billion

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The chipmaker just confirmed the acquisition of the Jerusalem-based firm. MobilEye doesn’t make its own self-driving cars, rather it makes some of the underlying tech all driverless vehicles will rely on. MobilEye is an expert in computer vision, the technology that allows cars to “see” the road and their surroundings. MobilEye has a series of existing partnerships with automakers including BMW, GM, and Ford.

In a statement, Intel said:

This acquisition will combine the best-in-class technologies from both companies, spanning connectivity, computer vision, data center, sensor fusion, high-performance computing, localization and mapping, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Together with partners and customers, Intel and Mobileye expect to deliver driving solutions that will transform the automotive industry. 

