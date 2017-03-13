Uber is asking drivers to listen to anti-union propaganda

The company is presenting its Seattle drivers with a company podcast it hopes will persuade them from attempting to unionize, reports the Wall Street Journal. Drivers can reportedly listen to the podcast before accepting rides each day. The WSJ says the podcast covers subjects including voting rights, collective bargaining, and city council hearings. Seattle-area drivers are also receiving text messages, phone surveys, and meeting invites from the company in hopes of convincing them not to unionize.
Update: An Uber spokesman says the WSJ report is inaccurate and that drivers are not required to listen to the podcasts as this post stated in an earlier version. Rather, the spokesman said, drivers are notified in their app when a new podcast exists and can choose to engage or simply ignore it.