Fasten and RideAustin suffer major outages at SXSW

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The two local ride-hailing services that crept in to fill the void after Uber and Lyft vacated Austin last year both suffered major service outages on Saturday, leaving partygoers and attendees stranded for up to two hours, reports Bloomberg. Fasten said the outage was due in part to demand being 12 times the normal levels.

