NYT executive editor: BuzzFeed good, Breitbart bad

Dean Baquet, the executive editor of the New York Times , hates the idea of being an arbiter of journalism. So he said at a session this morning at the SXSW conference in Austin. But he did go on to contend that BuzzFeed is clearly journalism— not a controversy-free stance —and that Breitbart is not.

“You have to be in some sort of honorable pursuit of the truth,” Baquet said. “You can do this from the right, you can do this from the left,” he added, mentioning the Weekly Standard‘s Bill Kristol as someone who does so from a conservative perspective. As for Breitbart, “they are sort of a propaganda, and I look at them every day.”