13 Senators want to know why FCC chair Pai won’t disavow his boss Trump’s hatred of the media

The Democratic senators Friday sent a letter to Ajit Pai asking why he repeatedly dodged questions during an FCC oversight hearing Wednesday about whether he shares the current president’s view that the media is “the enemy of the American people.” From the letter:

While you have long claimed to be an advocate for the freedom of the press and the First Amendment, your silence on the matter and refusal to take a stand against threats levied at the media is troubling given your regulatory and oversight role over the industry.

Is Pai yet another Trump cabinet appointee, like the EPA’s Scott Pruitt, who is deeply distrustful of the agency he leads and/or the industry he’s charged with regulating? It’s a question too central to the chairman’s job to simply shrug off. Donald Trump very recently nominated Pai for another 5-year term at the commission, an appointment that will require approval in the Senate.