Palmer Luckey won’t cost Oculus a half-billion in this breach-of-contract lawsuit

Last time around, in ZeniMax’s suit against Facebook-owned Oculus, the virtual realty giant was found to owe the plaintiff $500 million because founder Palmer Luckey was judged to have violated a non-disclosure agreement . That was the bad news, but ZeniMax’s other allegations were dismissed. Still, a half-billion bucks is a lot.

Today, according to TechCrunch, Oculus dodged a bullet when a second breach-of-contract suit, this time filed by Total Recall Technologies, was dismissed by the court. TRT had filed suit in 2015, alleging that Luckey had violated an NDA he’d signed when he visited the company during development of the Oculus Rift. Luckey still hasn’t emerged from exile (except to appear in court in the ZeniMax case) in the wake of having been discovered to be funding an anti-Hillary Clinton “shit-posting” meme operation during the 2016 presidential election. But at least he’s not going to cost his bosses another arm and a leg this time around.