California paves the way for truly driverless cars—as in no actual human required

How many times have we gotten excited about some autonomous vehicle test only to discover that a human driver was still on hand to take control in case something goes wrong? That’s still the norm, but the California DMV today proposed new regulations that would allow for testing of truly human-free autonomous cars on public roads. Currently, state regulations require the presence of a driver, and they have since 2014. But DMV officials say autonomous tech has progressed to the point where humans aren’t required—and they want to make sure testing of such vehicles can be done safely. A public hearing on the rule change is set for next month. Read the full proposal here.