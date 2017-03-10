Get ready for live virtual reality video in your Facebook news feed

Facebook really wants virtual reality to be a success . Although CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told investors to be patient about the technology’s growth , there’s little doubt the company has a vested interest in getting as many people interested in VR as possible . And not just because it is on the line for half a billion dollars because Palmer Luckey, the founder of Facebook-owned Oculus, broke an NDA .

Earlier this week, Facebook launched its first-ever dedicated VR app. And today, it said it was enabling users of Samsung’s mobile Gear VR headset–which is powered by Oculus software–to livestream their VR experiences to Facebook. For the time being, only Gear VR users outside the U.S. will be able to do that (Facebook didn’t say why) but that feature will be coming to our shores soon, the company promises. So, get ready for your news feed to have a whole new kind of live video soon. And if you like it, Facebook hopes, you’ll think seriously about hopping on board yourself.