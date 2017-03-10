Employers may soon be able to bully you into taking a genetic test

File this under terrifying Friday news: A Republican-backed bill making its way through the House would essentially allow businesses to mandate genetic testing for their employees under the threat of higher health insurance premiums. STAT news noticed the bill and spoke with some health experts who say the law would do an end-run around current privacy regulations. Under the proposal, employers could require genetic testing as part of workplace “wellness programs.” Employees who don’t play along could see their insurance costs increase. Read more here.