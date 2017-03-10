advertisement
First Look Media is launching something new but we don’t really know what it is

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Today, a new link entered the Twittersphere: www.topic.com. It appears to be a forthcoming project from First Look Media—the company behind the Intercept. But that’s all we really know. 

On the site it shows a snazzy-looking logo and the tagline “A new breed of storytelling.” It follows in the media unveiling theme-du-jour of keeping an air of mystery while enticing people with more information in the near future. We’re not going to tell you what this is, but please give us your email and you may learn more soon. The Outline did something similar, as did Axios. And, keeping with the tone of every new media project launched in the last year, Topic is going to reinvent storytelling.

As an avid story-reader, I simply cannot wait! 

