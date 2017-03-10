advertisement
The CDC could lose critical funds for public health if the Obamacare replacement moves forward 

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act calls for eliminating a $1 billion annual fund set aside for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The fund—mandated by Obama’s 2010 health care law—pays for public health programs designed to prevent and fight diseases, the AP reports. The fund represents 12% of the CDC’s total budget. Read more here.

