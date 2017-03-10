Here’s everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s Twitter schedule in one chart. Sad!

Have you noticed the weekend news cycle is a lot more frantic than it used to be? Well, here’s one possible explanation: The president of the United States is especially fond of tweeting on Fridays, just in time rile up the news media before the weekend begins. He also prefers tweeting in the early-morning hours between 7-10 a.m. That’s according to new data provided by analytics company Twitonomy. In honor of Donald Trump’s first 50 days in office, we requested an analysis of Trump’s tweets since the inauguration. Between January 20 and March 10, Trump tweeted 265 times. As you can see from the chart below, he tweets at almost all hours of the day except between 2-6 a.m., when we assume he’s either sleeping or can’t find his phone. Read more about Trump’s first 50 days by the numbers here.