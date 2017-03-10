Bottled water overtakes soda as the No. 1 drink in the U.S.

A new report from research and consulting firm Beverage Marketing Corp says soda lost its top spot at Americans’ drink of choice by sales volume in 2016. The firm says that in 2016 every American on average drank 39.3 gallons of bottled water versus 38.5 gallons of carbonated soft drinks, the AP reports. Just a year earlier in 2015 carbonated soft drinks were in the lead with 39 gallons drank on average per American, versus 36.5 gallons for bottled water.