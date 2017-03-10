Astronomers have found out where mysterious radio waves are originating in the universe

The “fast radio bursts” (FRBs) have left astronomers baffled since their discovery a decade ago, reports Business Insider. But now researchers have found that they come from a dwarf galaxy that contains the pentagon-shaped constellation called Auriga–3 billion light-years away. But while their origin is now clear, scientists still don’t know what is sending the FRBs. One theory is that a magnetar might be generating the radio waves.