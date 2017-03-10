advertisement
Astronomers have found out where mysterious radio waves are originating in the universe

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The “fast radio bursts” (FRBs) have left astronomers baffled since their discovery a decade ago, reports Business Insider. But now researchers have found that they come from a dwarf galaxy that contains the pentagon-shaped constellation called Auriga–3 billion light-years away. But while their origin is now clear, scientists still don’t know what is sending the FRBs. One theory is that a magnetar might be generating the radio waves.

