Google targets Amazon’s Web Services with an improved “always-free tier” in Cloud 

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Yesterday the company launched the improved always-free tier of Google Cloud in hopes of luring away customers from Amazon’s AWS solutions. The improved always-free tier now gives users free usage of a small (f1-micro) instance in Compute Engine, Cloud Pub/Sub, Cloud Functions, and Google Cloud Storage, reports TechCrunch. The AWS free tier offers similar solutions, without Google Cloud’s new benefit of a virtual machine.

