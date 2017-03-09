In honor of Zuck’s baby announcement, here’s his 2015 letter to his first daughter, Max

In case you haven’t heard, the first family of Facebook is expecting their second daughter. Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on his Facebook page earlier today—which, of course, got us thinking about the rather touching letter he wrote to his first daughter, Max, in December 2015.

To say that letter went viral would be an understatement: It topped out at 1.6 million likes and 127,000 comments. It’s also a reminder of the ambitiousness Zuck displayed when he became a first-time dad, encapsulating a “promise the world” spirit coupled with the boldness of someone who could actually deliver it—and a few empty platitudes for good measure. Anyway, read the whole thing here.