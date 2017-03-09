RIP ShopHouse Kitchen: Chipotle’s Asian restaurant was too beautiful for this world

I was saddened to learn that ShopHouse Kitchen , Chipotle ‘s Asian spin-off restaurant, is shutting down. I live in Los Angeles and order their delicious chicken satay bowls as a regular office lunch. But apparently it’s true: Chris Arnold , a spokesperson for Chipotle Mexican Grill, confirmed the news to Nation’s Restaurant News .

Fortunately, ShopHouse employees will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company. Chipotle, which has struggled since a series of high-profile food safety issues in 2015, has experimented with new restaurant concepts over the past few years; they also operate pizza brand Pizzeria Locale and burger mini-chain Tasty Made. ShopHouse’s 15 locations will shutter effective March 17. In the meantime, this reporter’s search for a quick-and-healthy replacement lunch begins.



Photo: Flickr user T.Tseng