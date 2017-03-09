Hey Slack, Google Hangouts is coming for you

Google’s long-suffering Hangouts platform is getting a makeover, and it sounds a lot like a certain workplace chat app called Slack. Well, part of it does anyway. The company today said it’s splitting the platform up into two entities: Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat. The former is for video conferencing and the latter for workplace communications. Or as Google puts it, Hangouts Chat is an app that reflects “the way modern teams talk business.” It’s too early to say whether Slack, with its 4 million-plus daily active users, should be worried, but given that Facebook also recently released a workplace app, it should definitely be semi-worried.