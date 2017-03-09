Another billion in funding for Airbnb

Home-sharing company Airbnb just upped its unicorn status with a round of $1 billion in new funding. That brings its valuation to about $31 billion, CNBC reports. (It’s one of the most valuable tech startups in the world.) The company also started turning an actual profit during the second part of last year, setting itself apart from gig-economy darlings like Uber, which lost a fortune. Read more from CNBC.